Brokerages Set Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) PT at $26.25

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $5,522,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Reliant Bancorp by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 930,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,711,000 after buying an additional 56,939 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,034,000 after buying an additional 33,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 241.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 32,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

RBNC stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,663. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.61 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. Reliant Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $31.00.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 28.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that Reliant Bancorp will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.43%.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

