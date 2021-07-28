Brokerages Set Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) PT at $27.13

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet downgraded Pure Storage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

PSTG stock opened at $19.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.82 and a beta of 1.41. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $13.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $412.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.27 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. Equities analysts predict that Pure Storage will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,373,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Pure Storage by 82.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $567,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $908,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,233,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,570,000 after purchasing an additional 29,781 shares during the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

