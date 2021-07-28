Brokerages Set Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Target Price at $93.80

Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.80.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LITE shares. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Lumentum from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Lumentum alerts:

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,682.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lumentum by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Lumentum by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Lumentum by 348.4% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 13,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Lumentum by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lumentum by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,414,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,050,000 after purchasing an additional 446,222 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $81.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.54. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $112.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.