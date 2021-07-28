Brokerages Set Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Price Target at $20.80

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.80.

Several analysts have weighed in on HTLD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Heartland Express in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Heartland Express by 0.3% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,213,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Heartland Express during the first quarter worth approximately $20,884,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Heartland Express by 6.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,043,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,426,000 after acquiring an additional 67,075 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Heartland Express by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 825,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,164,000 after acquiring an additional 59,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Heartland Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,484,000. Institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLD traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.62. 7,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,919. Heartland Express has a 1-year low of $16.22 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.55.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.27 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 11.66%. Heartland Express’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Heartland Express will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

