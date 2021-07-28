Brokerages Set Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Target Price at C$152.62

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$152.62.

CM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$141.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$138.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$142.00 to C$149.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of CM stock opened at C$144.50 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of C$91.31 and a 52-week high of C$148.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$142.37. The company has a market cap of C$64.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.18.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.82 by C$0.77. The business had revenue of C$4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 13.6400008 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $1.46 dividend. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.22%.

In other news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.46, for a total value of C$722,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$336,591.80. Also, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 18,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.86, for a total value of C$2,712,793.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,226,239.90. Insiders sold a total of 120,470 shares of company stock valued at $17,349,227 in the last quarter.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

