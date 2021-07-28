Brokerages Set Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Price Target at $5.38

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.38.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 price objective (down from $4.50) on shares of BRF in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.10 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.40 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BRF by 54.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,999,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,426,000 after buying an additional 2,478,904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BRF by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,600,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after buying an additional 1,297,416 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in BRF by 230.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,484,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,154,000 after buying an additional 1,731,343 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in BRF in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,031,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in BRF by 180.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,778,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,985,000 after buying an additional 1,144,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRFS traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $5.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,937,790. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.27. BRF has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.51.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter. BRF had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 18.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BRF will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

About BRF

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

