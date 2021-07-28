Brokerages Expect The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Will Announce Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect that The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for The Hershey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.46. The Hershey reported earnings of $1.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hershey will report full year earnings of $6.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $6.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $7.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Hershey.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.38.

Shares of HSY traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.24. The stock had a trading volume of 885,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.86. The stock has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.37. The Hershey has a one year low of $134.00 and a one year high of $182.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 51.19%.

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.26, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,542,252.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total value of $56,105.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,632.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,796 shares of company stock worth $3,399,245. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Hershey during the first quarter worth about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in The Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

