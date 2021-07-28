Brokerages Expect Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Analysts forecast that Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) will report $1.38 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Tenaris’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.43 billion and the lowest is $1.34 billion. Tenaris reported sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full year sales of $5.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.80 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $7.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tenaris.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Tenaris had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion.

TS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. COKER & PALMER raised Tenaris from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TS. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Tenaris by 433.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tenaris by 38.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Tenaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Tenaris by 1,038.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Tenaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 10.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TS traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.54. 2,207,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,975,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.36 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.00. Tenaris has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $24.15.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Tenaris’s payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

