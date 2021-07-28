Brokerages Expect STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $132.85 Million

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2021

Analysts expect STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) to announce $132.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $131.71 million to $134.63 million. STAG Industrial reported sales of $117.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full-year sales of $548.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $545.38 million to $554.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $622.12 million, with estimates ranging from $613.44 million to $626.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.82 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 32.77% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Capital One Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.70.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 53.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the first quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 74.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

STAG traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,271. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. STAG Industrial has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $40.38.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 76.72%.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STAG Industrial (STAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG)

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.