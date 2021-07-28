Brokerages Expect STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $132.85 Million

Analysts expect STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) to announce $132.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $131.71 million to $134.63 million. STAG Industrial reported sales of $117.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full-year sales of $548.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $545.38 million to $554.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $622.12 million, with estimates ranging from $613.44 million to $626.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.82 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 32.77% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Capital One Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.70.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 53.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the first quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 74.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

STAG traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,271. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. STAG Industrial has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $40.38.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 76.72%.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

