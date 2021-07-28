Brokerages Expect Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) to report earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.66. Reliant Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Reliant Bancorp.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 15.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 930,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,711,000 after buying an additional 56,939 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,034,000 after buying an additional 33,224 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $5,522,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. 36.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RBNC opened at $27.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $456.03 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.44. Reliant Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $31.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Reliant Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

