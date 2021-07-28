Brokerages Expect Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.67 Million

Brokerages expect Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) to post $30.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $72.50 million and the lowest is $5.00 million. Molecular Templates posted sales of $6.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 343.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full year sales of $52.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.20 million to $80.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $34.55 million, with estimates ranging from $12.40 million to $71.25 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Molecular Templates.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $3.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 million. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 611.90% and a negative return on equity of 138.03%.

MTEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Molecular Templates in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Molecular Templates has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

MTEM traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $7.33. 5,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,546. The company has a market capitalization of $411.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Molecular Templates has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $15.19.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 119,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $830,898.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 5.6% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 39,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. 62.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies (ETBs). The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

