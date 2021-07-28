Brokerages Expect General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Will Announce Earnings of $2.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.47 and the highest is $2.60. General Dynamics posted earnings per share of $2.18 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $11.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.10 to $11.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $12.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.85 to $12.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.47.

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,413. The company has a market cap of $55.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $129.17 and a fifty-two week high of $197.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

