Brokerages Expect American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Jul 28th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Well’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.18). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Well will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.55). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Well.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.78 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of American Well from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Well from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Well has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.94.

Shares of AMWL stock opened at $11.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.53. American Well has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $43.75.

In related news, CFO Keith Anderson sold 69,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $755,702.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,054,638 shares in the company, valued at $11,537,739.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $1,340,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,365 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMWL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of American Well by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 100,338 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of American Well by 571.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 110,305 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter worth about $1,025,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter worth about $6,596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

