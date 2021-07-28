Brokerages Expect Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.53 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to announce $1.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.55 billion. Agilent Technologies reported sales of $1.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full-year sales of $6.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.89 billion to $6.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.23 billion to $6.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Agilent Technologies.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on A. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.84.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total value of $518,917.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total transaction of $2,327,698.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 83,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,921,146.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,103,852.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of A. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $358,609,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 41.8% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,901,000 after acquiring an additional 820,171 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth about $92,838,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 103.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,396,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $177,517,000 after acquiring an additional 708,304 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 160.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,136,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,648,000 after acquiring an additional 700,610 shares during the period.

NYSE:A traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $149.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,022,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,278. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $94.53 and a one year high of $152.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $45.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agilent Technologies (A)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.