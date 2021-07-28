Brokerages Anticipate PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.62 Million

Brokerages expect PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to post $61.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PROS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $62.00 million and the lowest is $61.26 million. PROS reported sales of $63.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that PROS will report full year sales of $252.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $251.70 million to $253.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $277.52 million, with estimates ranging from $266.50 million to $301.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. PROS had a negative return on equity of 55.89% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PROS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.40.

PROS stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.75. 3,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,819. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.53. PROS has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $51.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.64 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

In related news, COO Leslie J. Rechan sold 13,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $508,151.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,741.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,492 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in PROS during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in PROS during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PROS in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PROS by 543.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROS in the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

