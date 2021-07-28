Brokerages Anticipate Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) to announce ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aterian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.09). Aterian reported earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Aterian will report full-year earnings of ($2.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($2.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aterian.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.36). Aterian had a negative return on equity of 108.98% and a negative net margin of 62.75%. The company had revenue of $48.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.36 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Aterian from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Aterian from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Aterian from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Aterian in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ATER traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 742,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,338. Aterian has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $48.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 4.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aterian stock. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. 21.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aterian

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Mohawk e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

