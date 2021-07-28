Brokerages Anticipate Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) to Announce -$0.35 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Accelerate Diagnostics also reported earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full year earnings of ($1.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.42). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.17). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Accelerate Diagnostics.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 million.

AXDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.85. 93,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,765. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.71. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $17.82.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, CEO Jack Phillips sold 25,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $169,432.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,787.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 29,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $272,108.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,128 shares of company stock worth $454,451. 45.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 185.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 417.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 7,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $318,000. 40.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

