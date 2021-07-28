Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

TSE:BRE opened at C$16.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.26. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a 1 year low of C$11.77 and a 1 year high of C$18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$161.13 million and a P/E ratio of -7.36.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$13.10 million during the quarter.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate sales services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston & Daniel brand names.

