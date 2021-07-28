Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Announces Earnings Results

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 60.77%. Brandywine Realty Trust updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.340-$1.400 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.34-$1.40 EPS.

Brandywine Realty Trust stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.89. 18,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,838,034. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.13. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $15.16. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 54.68%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BDN. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

In related news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 7,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $119,357.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 222,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,339,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

