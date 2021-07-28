Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Stock Holdings Lowered by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 122,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Boyd Gaming worth $7,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 10.1% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 105,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BYD. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $2,017,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,552,399. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $4,566,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,326,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,785,203.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,068 shares of company stock worth $8,170,806. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BYD opened at $56.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.90, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.19. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $21.32 and a 1 year high of $71.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $893.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.82 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 344.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

