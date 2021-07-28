Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) PT Raised to $52.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.42.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $45.51 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $46.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 455.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $141,849.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 174,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,729.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $8,727,189.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,081,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,371,893.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 520,246 shares of company stock valued at $22,662,052 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,659,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,194,787,000 after purchasing an additional 33,630,705 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $509,837,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $342,182,000. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 860.7% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,971,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $192,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454,432 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 50,962,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,969,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033,710 shares during the period. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

