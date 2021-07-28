Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald Sells 105,490 Shares

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 105,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $4,747,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded up $1.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.51. The stock had a trading volume of 14,096,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,192,149. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $46.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 455.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.93.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $39,000. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.59.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

