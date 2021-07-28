Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) posted its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

BXP stock traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.13. 45,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.28. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $124.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.32%.

BXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $573,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $573,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $4,602,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

