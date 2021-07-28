BOSAGORA Price Reaches $0.10 on Major Exchanges (BOA)

BOSAGORA (CURRENCY:BOA) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 28th. BOSAGORA has a total market capitalization of $26.21 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of BOSAGORA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOSAGORA coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000253 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BOSAGORA has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BOSAGORA Coin Profile

BOSAGORA (CRYPTO:BOA) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2019. BOSAGORA’s total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 258,595,031 coins. The official message board for BOSAGORA is medium.com/bosagora . BOSAGORA’s official Twitter account is @BOSAGORA1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOSAGORA’s official website is www.bosagora.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BOSAGORA focuses on establishing a decentralized blockchain platform that can implement a democratic decision-making process based on Trust Contracts and Congress Network. Based on Consensus Algorithm, BOSAGORA aims to develop and release an open membership program that any BOSAGORA user can participate, and decentralized node program that can be operated separately. Furthermore, it plans to develop Trust Contracts for users to experience BOSAGORA platform environment. “

BOSAGORA Coin Trading

