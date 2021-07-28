Boqii (NYSE:BQ) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boqii (NYSE:BQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boqii Holding Limited provides pet-focused online community principally in China’s pet market. Boqii Holding Limited is based in SHANGHAI. “

Boqii stock opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.40. Boqii has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market cap of $252.16 million and a P/E ratio of -16.47.

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $35.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.28 million. Analysts expect that Boqii will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BQ. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boqii in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Boqii in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Boqii in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boqii by 193.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 97,165 shares during the period. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boqii in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors own 9.44% of the company’s stock.

Boqii Company Profile

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

