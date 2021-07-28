Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 176.9% from the June 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

OTCMKTS:BOZTY opened at $21.09 on Wednesday. Boozt AB has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $26.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.43.

BOZTY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Danske upgraded Boozt AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boozt AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Boozt AB engages in the operation of online fashion retail stores for men, women, and children. It operates through the following business segments: Boozt.com, Booztlet.com, and Others. The Boozt.com segment consists of the operational activities related to the multi-brand webstore Boozt.com. The Booztlet.com segment offers inventory clearance and retails items that do not sell within an allotted timeframe at Boozt.com.

