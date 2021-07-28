Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2021

Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 176.9% from the June 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

OTCMKTS:BOZTY opened at $21.09 on Wednesday. Boozt AB has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $26.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.43.

BOZTY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Danske upgraded Boozt AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boozt AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

About Boozt AB (publ)

Boozt AB engages in the operation of online fashion retail stores for men, women, and children. It operates through the following business segments: Boozt.com, Booztlet.com, and Others. The Boozt.com segment consists of the operational activities related to the multi-brand webstore Boozt.com. The Booztlet.com segment offers inventory clearance and retails items that do not sell within an allotted timeframe at Boozt.com.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Boozt AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boozt AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.