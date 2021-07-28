Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Sets New 52-Week High on Insider Buying Activity

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as C$6.06 and last traded at C$5.80, with a volume of 71376 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.76.

Specifically, Director George Frederick Fink bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,271,937 shares in the company, valued at C$19,010,119.65. Insiders bought a total of 28,300 shares of company stock worth $129,815 in the last quarter.

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on BNE. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Haywood Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Bonterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bonterra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.31.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$194.16 million and a PE ratio of -8.10.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile (TSE:BNE)

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.