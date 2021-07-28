BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Short Interest Down 70.0% in July

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the June 30th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCF. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 36,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 234,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 37,266 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $2,342,000.

Shares of DCF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.58. 21,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,441. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.56. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th.

About BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

