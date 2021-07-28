BMO Capital Markets Boosts Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $140.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the coffee company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 11.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SBUX. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.81.

SBUX stock opened at $126.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.38 billion, a PE ratio of 150.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.60. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $74.56 and a 12-month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 132.7% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 235.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

