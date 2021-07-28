bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.26 Million

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2021

Equities analysts expect bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) to announce $19.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.09 million. bluebird bio posted sales of $198.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full year sales of $88.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.40 million to $132.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $186.82 million, with estimates ranging from $112.10 million to $260.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for bluebird bio.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.02) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 257.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.18%. The business had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BLUE shares. Berenberg Bank cut bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. SVB Leerink began coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in bluebird bio by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 166.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 44.0% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in bluebird bio in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in bluebird bio during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $25.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.75. bluebird bio has a 12 month low of $24.24 and a 12 month high of $68.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.66.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on bluebird bio (BLUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.