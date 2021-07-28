bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.26 Million

Equities analysts expect bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) to announce $19.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.09 million. bluebird bio posted sales of $198.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full year sales of $88.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.40 million to $132.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $186.82 million, with estimates ranging from $112.10 million to $260.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for bluebird bio.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.02) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 257.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.18%. The business had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BLUE shares. Berenberg Bank cut bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. SVB Leerink began coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in bluebird bio by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 166.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 44.0% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in bluebird bio in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in bluebird bio during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $25.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.75. bluebird bio has a 12 month low of $24.24 and a 12 month high of $68.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.66.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

