Blue Planet Investment Trust plc Declares Dividend of GBX 0.52 (LON:BLP)

Blue Planet Investment Trust plc (LON:BLP) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.52 ($0.01) per share on Monday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON BLP opened at GBX 27.50 ($0.36) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £13.61 million and a PE ratio of -2.20. Blue Planet Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 19 ($0.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 33 ($0.43). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 27.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.05.
About Blue Planet Investment Trust
