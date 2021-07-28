Blue Planet Investment Trust plc Declares Dividend of GBX 0.52 (LON:BLP)

Blue Planet Investment Trust plc (LON:BLP) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.52 ($0.01) per share on Monday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON BLP opened at GBX 27.50 ($0.36) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £13.61 million and a PE ratio of -2.20. Blue Planet Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 19 ($0.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 33 ($0.43). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 27.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.05.

About Blue Planet Investment Trust

Blue Planet Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Blue Planet Investment Management Ltd. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in equities, exchange traded funds, equity-related securities, and bonds issued by companies, government, and other types of issuers.

