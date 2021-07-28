Blucora (BCOR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Blucora to post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Blucora had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Blucora to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BCOR stock opened at $16.59 on Wednesday. Blucora has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $18.83. The company has a market cap of $803.29 million, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blucora from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Blucora in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Blucora from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

