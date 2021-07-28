Blockpass (PASS) Trading Up 37.1% Over Last Week

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. Over the last week, Blockpass has traded up 37.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Blockpass coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Blockpass has a total market cap of $670,550.56 and $73.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Blockpass Coin Profile

Blockpass (CRYPTO:PASS) is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org . The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

Buying and Selling Blockpass

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

