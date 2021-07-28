BLink (BLINK) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $27,553.00

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 28th. In the last seven days, BLink has traded up 78.4% against the US dollar. One BLink coin can now be purchased for $0.0337 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges. BLink has a market capitalization of $6.20 million and approximately $27,553.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00047725 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00014285 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.28 or 0.00739747 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005801 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000303 BTC.

BLink (BLINK) is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,346,366 coins. BLink’s official message board is winkfoundation.medium.com . BLink’s official website is blink.wink.org . BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

