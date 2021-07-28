Blackstone Group Inc. Takes $3.14 Million Position in InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV)

Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 121,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INNV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of InnovAge in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,039,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in InnovAge during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,487,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in InnovAge during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,800,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in InnovAge during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,747,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in InnovAge during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

INNV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of InnovAge in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of InnovAge from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

InnovAge stock opened at $16.61 on Wednesday. InnovAge Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $27.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $156.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

