Blackstone Group Inc. Sells 5,181 Shares of Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP)

Blackstone Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,181 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Oasis Midstream Partners worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $13,522,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 384,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after buying an additional 16,365 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 84.8% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 71,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 32,871 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $1,463,000. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Institutional investors own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMP stock opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. Oasis Midstream Partners LP has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $35.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.73.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $100.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.60 million. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 35.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that Oasis Midstream Partners LP will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.93%. This is a boost from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.14%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OMP shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

