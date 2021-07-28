Blackstone Group Inc. Invests $2.99 Million in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU)

Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KRNLU. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Kernel Group during the first quarter worth $24,950,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kernel Group during the first quarter worth $18,513,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kernel Group during the first quarter worth $10,130,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kernel Group during the first quarter worth $9,980,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kernel Group in the first quarter worth $8,005,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS KRNLU opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $10.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.13.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

