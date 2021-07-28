Blackstone Group Inc. Invests $2.41 Million in Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC)

Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 249,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $5,072,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,549,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $962,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,405,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,316,000. 59.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AKIC opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bal Harbour, Florida.

