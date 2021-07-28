Blackstone Group Inc. Buys Shares of 300,000 Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM)

Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,000. Blackstone Group Inc. owned about 2.47% of Marlin Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Marlin Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,920,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology in the first quarter worth $3,249,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology in the first quarter worth $433,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology in the first quarter worth $1,442,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology in the first quarter worth $121,000.

Get Marlin Technology alerts:

Shares of Marlin Technology stock opened at $9.66 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.68. Marlin Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Marlin Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlin Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.