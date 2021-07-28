Blackstone Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU)

Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 82,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRNGU. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,609,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,161,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,048,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,202,000. Finally, LH Capital Markets LLC bought a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,890,000.

Shares of SRNGU opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.42.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

