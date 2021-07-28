BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC) Trading 0.6% Higher

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC)’s share price traded up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,018.98 ($26.38) and last traded at GBX 2,000 ($26.13). 74,171 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 70,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,988 ($25.97).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,972.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28. The company has a market cap of £985.16 million and a P/E ratio of 8.19.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a GBX 20.50 ($0.27) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $12.80. BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust’s payout ratio is 0.13%.

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile (LON:BRSC)

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company’s principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s prime objective is to achieve long term capital growth for shareholders through investment mainly in smaller the United Kingdom quoted companies, which are listed on the London Stock Exchange or on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM).

