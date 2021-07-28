BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC) Trading 0.6% Higher

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC)’s share price traded up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,018.98 ($26.38) and last traded at GBX 2,000 ($26.13). 74,171 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 70,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,988 ($25.97).
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,972.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28. The company has a market cap of £985.16 million and a P/E ratio of 8.19.
BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile (LON:BRSC)
BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company’s principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s prime objective is to achieve long term capital growth for shareholders through investment mainly in smaller the United Kingdom quoted companies, which are listed on the London Stock Exchange or on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM).
