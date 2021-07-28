Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the June 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

BLKLF has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Blackline Safety in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Blackline Safety in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Blackline Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. National Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Blackline Safety in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Blackline Safety currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

BLKLF opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.21. Blackline Safety has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $7.52.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

