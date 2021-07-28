Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.57

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.565 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th.

Black Hills has raised its dividend payment by 19.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

NYSE BKH opened at $68.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.21. Black Hills has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $71.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.36.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $633.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.87 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.87%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Black Hills will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $137,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,981.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $67,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Black Hills stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

