Bitcoin Gold Price Up 24.3% Over Last 7 Days (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for $46.01 or 0.00116190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 24.3% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $805.86 million and $56.20 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $102.80 or 0.00259598 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.49 or 0.00142640 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00007466 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003223 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

