BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) by 49.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,978 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics were worth $5,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BTAI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 17.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,054,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,495,000 after purchasing an additional 154,298 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 19.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 815,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,213,000 after purchasing an additional 130,470 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 114.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 197,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,519,000 after purchasing an additional 105,420 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $4,015,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 2,928.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 84,265 shares during the period. 44.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BTAI opened at $25.26 on Wednesday. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.79 and a 52-week high of $67.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.51. The company has a market cap of $622.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.08.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.19). On average, equities analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 473,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $14,590,297.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

BTAI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BioXcel Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

