Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.46. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 34.72%. The firm had revenue of $272.81 million for the quarter.

Shares of BGFV opened at $21.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $476.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 2.87. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.81.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

In related news, CEO Steven G. Miller sold 4,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $153,882.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Barry Emerson sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $100,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,550 shares in the company, valued at $496,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 116,136 shares of company stock worth $2,743,067. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BGFV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

