Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CEO Kevin Lee Sells 4,782 Shares

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CEO Kevin Lee sold 4,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $172,247.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kevin Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, Kevin Lee sold 100 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $3,600.00.

On Friday, July 16th, Kevin Lee sold 609 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $20,706.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Kevin Lee sold 14,465 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $496,728.10.

On Monday, July 12th, Kevin Lee sold 1,936 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $62,029.44.

On Thursday, May 6th, Kevin Lee sold 1,716 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $55,152.24.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Kevin Lee sold 897 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $28,730.91.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Kevin Lee sold 22,495 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $699,144.60.

On Friday, April 30th, Kevin Lee sold 58,919 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total transaction of $1,818,240.34.

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $34.18 on Wednesday. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $36.99. The company has a quick ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.14. The firm has a market cap of $822.99 million, a PE ratio of -12.43 and a beta of -0.35.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.45% and a negative net margin of 504.81%. The business had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BCYC shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

