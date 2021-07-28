Betterment LLC Sells 75,211 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Betterment LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,211 shares during the period. Betterment LLC owned 0.26% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $10,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth about $122,366,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 91.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 884,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,549,000 after buying an additional 422,064 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $64,311,000. Resource Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 688,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,466,000 after purchasing an additional 44,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 104.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 479,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,298,000 after purchasing an additional 245,317 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLYV traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.60. 1,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,029. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.10. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $47.74 and a 52 week high of $90.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

