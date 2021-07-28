Betterment LLC Sells 281,644 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Betterment LLC cut its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,240,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281,644 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Betterment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Betterment LLC owned approximately 2.07% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $410,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.01. 4,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,021. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.54. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.89 and a fifty-two week high of $106.67.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.