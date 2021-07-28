Betterment LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Betterment LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $1.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $240.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,085. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.68. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $171.02 and a 12 month high of $241.35.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

